Columbia County man charged with hitting woman's car with pick axe, mallet

A Harlem man was arrested after shattering a woman's rear windshield with a pick axe.

A woman called the Columbia County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday and said she was driving in Harlem and made a wrong turn, according to the incident report.

She pulled into a driveway to turn around, but as she was backing out of the driveway, a man came running out of the home yelling at her, according to the report. The woman said the man had a mallet and pick axe in is hands.

While explaining she was trying to turn around, the man called the woman a "yankee" and struck her rear windshield with the pick axe, shattering it, according to the report. He then struck her rear bumper with the mallet, causing a large dent.

The woman told deputies she quickly left the scene, fearing the man was going to harm her, according to the report. Deputies met with the man who said he damaged the woman's car because his land has been in the family for over 400 years and she "did not have any business there."

He told deputies he was protecting his property because the sheriff's office never helps him, deputies noted in the report.

The man was arrested for criminal damage to property in the second degree and taken to the Columbia County Detention Center.

Jail stabbing: North Augusta man sentenced to more than 15 years for jail stabbing

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Columbia County man charged with damaging woman's car with pick axe