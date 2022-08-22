Columbia County deputies have confirmed one man is dead following a fight in Evans.

Around 2 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a fight in progress. 61-year-old Howard Winning was found unresponsive in the bathroom of an Evans residence.

Anthony Burns, 41, is charged with murder without bond. Both Winning and Burns lived at the Evans address.

'One step ahead': New cameras lead to arrests, promote safer Augusta, sheriff's office says

Unfolding crime: Columbia County Sheriff's Office has sights set on real-time crime center

A deadly weekend

Two men were killed in separate shootings in Augusta over the weekend.

Nakendrick Dewayne Glover, 29, was shot and killed early Saturday morning on the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle.

Samuel DeWayne Jackson, 48, was killed in a shooting at the Circle K on Tobacco Road Sunday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Columbia County man killed during fight in Evans