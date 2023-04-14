Columbia County man sentenced to federal prison for possession of child pornography

A Columbia County man on Thursday was sentenced to nearly eight years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Robert James Thompson, 35, of Grovetown, was sentenced to 90 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession of child pornography, according to Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall also ordered Thompson to pay $8,000 in restitution to victims, register as a sex offender and serve 15 years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

There is no parole in the federal system.

“The safety of our community demands that predators like Thompson be identified and taken off the streets,” Steinberg said. “With our law enforcement partners, we will be diligent in protecting our most vulnerable citizens.”

As described in court documents and testimony, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children shared a cybertip with the FBI indicating the online presence of multiple electronic images depicting sexual exploitation of children, according to the release.

FBI agents conducted a search of Thompson’s electronic devices in July 2022 and found dozens of images of child pornography, according to the release. Thompson was on felony probation for a state burglary conviction at the time of his arrest.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Grovetown man sentenced for possessing child porn