Columbia County man sentenced to life in prison for supplying illegal narcotics

Christopher Jones was sentenced to life in prison for supplying illegal narcotics which resulted in a death of a woman.

In August of 2020, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence where a woman was unresponsive.

According to CCSO, the woman was transported tot the hospital where she was found dead. Based off evidence, her cause of death was an overdose.

CCSO went through the investigation that lasted nearly over a year.

The investigation led to the arrest of Jones and Rosada Crusaw which both were from Lake City.

“Mr. Jones will spend the rest of his life in prison and will no longer be able to cause harm in our community. I commend our detectives and law enforcement partners who stayed the course during this complex investigation as well as our State Attorney’s Office who pursued justice on behalf of the victim and her family in this case.” - Sheriff Mark Hunter

