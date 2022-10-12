Columbia County man sentenced to prison, admits to possession of child pornography

A Columbia County man was sentenced to federal prison after admitting he possessed images of children being sexually exploited.

Mark Christopher Greene, 46, of Appling, was sentenced to 102 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography. U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall also ordered Greene to pay $18,000 in restitution, serve 15 years of supervised release and register as a sex offender after completion of his prison term.

There is no parole in the federal system.

“Protecting our most vulnerable citizens is an essential element of public safety,” said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “We commend our vigilant law enforcement partners for identifying and shutting down digital predators.”

The investigation into Greene began in December 2019, when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip that identified images of child pornography, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation seized electronic devices from Greene’s Appling residence and discovered dozens of images and videos of child exploitation on those devices.

Greene was on probation for a prior conviction for drug possession at the time of his arrest on the child pornography charge.

