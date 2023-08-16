Columbia County man shot with toy gun pulls out real gun to stop shooter

A Columbia County man told deputies he did not want to pursue charges after being shot in the face with a toy gun.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 100 block of Hickory Drive in Martinez for reports of an unruly juvenile call, according to an incident report.

Deputies met with the victim who said he was shot in the face with a suspected pellet gun by a driver of another vehicle, according to the report.

The victim told deputies he was stopped at the stop sign on Holly Road with his window down when a car turned on onto the road, according to the report. The driver pulled out a suspected pellet gun and shot at him, striking him on the bottom lip.

The victim stopped the car on Hickory Drive by pulling out a handgun, according to the report.

Deputies met with the driver, who admitted he "did something really dumb," according to the report. The driver told deputies he pulled out an Orbeez Gel Blaster gun and shot the victim.

The victim said the shooting was "a very dumb thing to do," but did not want to pursue any criminal charges.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Columbia County man hit with gel bullet in drive-by shooting