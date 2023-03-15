Columbia County middle school student arrested after threatening to use explosive device

A Columbia Middle School student was charged after allegedly making terroristic threats on Tuesday.

School administration was alerted that a student made a comment suggesting the use of an explosive device at the school, according to a news release. The comment was allegedly made in the presence of another student.

Columbia County School District Police were contacted to investigate and the student was charged with terroristic threats, according to the release. The student will also be held accountable according to the school district's code of conduct.

"Safety of students and staff is a top priority," according to the release. "Threats of any nature are against the law and will not be tolerated. Please rest assured that if a threat is made, we will investigate fully and completely, and hold any responsible party accountable according to the law and the code of conduct."

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Middle school student arrested after allegedly making threats