Columbia County police investigating deadly shooting at gas station off I-10

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a gas station shooting killed one person.

According to police, officers responded to the Chevron gas station at 441 North and I-10. Upon arrival, officers confirmed that one person died as a result of a shooting.

The sheriff’s office stated on Facebook that the suspected shooter is in custody, so there is no outstanding threat to the community. However, since the investigation is still active, police aren’t identifying the people involved at this time.

CCSO said it would provide updates as they become available.

