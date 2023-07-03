Columbia County residents lose more than $32,000 in separate scams

Two Columbia County residents were swindled out of thousands of dollars in separate scams last week.

The first scam was reported Wednesday by a 72-year-old Martinez man, who said he was scammed online the day before.

On Tuesday, the man received a Windows Defender security warning on his home computer, according to an incident report from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office. The man called the phone number on the alert and gave scammers access to his computer.

The scammer told the man that child pornography was purchased on his computer and told him to call another number, which they falsely claimed was South State Bank Security, to verify if the charges were on his account, according to the report.

The second scammer told the man to withdraw $27,500 from his South State Bank account, set up a bitcoin account and purchase $27,000 in bitcoin, in order to remove the charges from his account and computer, according to the report. After sending the money, the man was told the incident was a scam.

Armed robberies: Midville man charged in string of 14 area armed robberies

Fourth of July events: Ready to R.O.C.K. in the USA? Here are some Augusta-area 4th of July festivities

On Friday, a 59-year-old Evans woman contacted the sheriff's office to report another online scam.

The woman said a man claiming to be with the Georgia Office of Pardons and Parole called her and said her son, who is currently incarcerated, could get parole if she paid for electronic monitoring equipment, according to an incident report.

The scammer asked the woman to send $1,331.66 via Zelle, according to the report. After sending the money, the scammers said the transaction did not go through and had her submit payment several more times.

The woman sent a total of $5,294.32 to the scammers on Zelle and CashApp, according to the report.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Scammers steal more than $32,000 from Columbia County residents