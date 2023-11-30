Columbia County road closures announced for Jingle Jam 10K

Columbia County recently announced a temporary road closure on the Evans Towne Center Boulevard for the Jingle Jam 10K race event.

Evans Town Center Boulevard from Ronald Reagan Drive to Antebellum Way will be closed to all traffic from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

The road will be closed to avoid pedestrian-vehicle conflicts for the event, according to the release. Pedestrian traffic is expected to be extremely high in the area, as well as the areas surrounding Evans Towne Center Park, especially during ingress and egress times.

"When driving in the area, please pay attention to your surroundings at all times, obey all traffic control devices unless instructed by law enforcement to do otherwise and stay alert for pedestrians, especially children, darting out into the roadway unexpectedly," advised county officials.

Pedestrians are asked to cross at marked mid-block pedestrian crosswalks or intersections with marked pedestrian crossings unless instructed differently by law enforcement.

