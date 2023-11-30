Columbia County school crossing guard charged with two counts of shoplifting

A Columbia County Sheriff's Office school crossing guard was arrested Thursday after allegedly shoplifting at a grocery store.

Margaret Catherine McLaughlin, 68, of Evans, is charged with two counts of misdemeanor shoplifting and was granted a $2,200 bond, according to jail records.

McLaughlin was seen "skip scanning" numerous items at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Evans to Locks Road and left without paying, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said McLaughlin has been a school crossing guard for seven years, according to the release. Her current employment status was not provided.

