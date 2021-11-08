Columbia County Sheriff discusses crime drop, retention after voted Sheriff of the Year

Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia Sheriffs’ Association Executive Director Terry Norris, Jones County Sheriff Butch Reese, Georgia Sheriffs’ Association President and Turner County Sheriff Andy Hester stand with Columbia County Sheriff Clay Whittle (center) as he accepts the Georgia Sheriff of the Year award on October 21, 2021.

Columbia County has changed dramatically since Sheriff Clay Whittle took office in 1995. The population has almost doubled. Areas that were once known as "the country" are now home to the new Amazon Fulfillment Center and subdivisions exist where farms used to be.

Another thing has dramatically changed as well - the county's crime rate. Despite jumping from a population of 83,007 in 1996 to 160,000 in 2020, crimes have gone in the opposite direction with 6,866 reported in 1996 and 3,646 in 2020.

"My goal when I became Sheriff was to try to reduce the crime rate in Columbia County," he said. "I let that be known to all the members of the agency when I took over as Sheriff and that's been a driving force for us since that day."

Although extremely proud of the drop in crime, Whittle knows that trend will not last forever, and eventually the numbers will increase.

"The number of people moving into the county will outweigh how much we can do and how much crime we can actually reduce," he said. "I just hope I never see it in my lifetime."

Whittle credits the success to the 385 employees in the department.

Another group of people Whittle credits with the drop in crime are neighboring sheriff’s departments. When Columbia County and other neighboring counties are pursuing crimes, he said they work together, including details that led to the indictment of 77 members of the Ghostface Gang.

More: 77 Ghostface Gangsters indicted, viewed as fastest growing white gang in U.S.

Latest: Massive Ghost Face Gangsters prosecution inches forward in legal process

"It's those cases where (Richmond, Burke and Columbia counties each) had a piece of the pie, and we put it all together and we were able to connect the dots to make a readable puzzle and identify who the bad guy is," Whittle said.

A continued drop in crime isn't Whittle's only accolade. On Oct. 21, the Georgia Sheriff's Association named him Sheriff of the Year. Each of the 159 sheriffs in the association vote on a winner each year. Whittle said he feels as though he "stands amongst some giants" after earning the honor.

Story continues

"I place a lot of value on my fellow sheriffs because I know what they do," he said. "I work with them on a regular basis. I know some really, truly outstanding giants in law enforcement, and I don't say that lightly."

Whittle said one area of struggle for his office has been retention. With some people expressing hostility toward law enforcement, he said it has not been easy retaining deputies on the force. While some officers may leave the Sheriff's Office for higher positions with the GBI, DEA or other agencies, Whittle said it's rare for them to simply transfer to another department. Many who leave, he said, do so because of the shift in attitude toward officers.

"It's not a popular time to be a police officer in America," he said. "Our politics and some of the forces outside of law enforcement have decided they don't want traditional law enforcement and they are trying to do what they can to defeat that."

Columbia County has remained competitive in pay for deputies, which Whittle said helps to retain them. In June, the Columbia County Board of Commissioners approved a new salary matrix for county employees that raises new workers’ minimum hourly wage to $15 per hour. The county felt it was especially needed for entry level firefighters and sheriff's deputies according to Chronicle archives.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Columbia County’s own voted Sheriff of the Year as crime rates drop