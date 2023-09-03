Columbia County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible homicide of woman

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the possible homicide of a woman.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 3, deputies were dispatched to a field in the area of SW Haltiwanger Road because of a report stating that a body had been found.

The person who called 911 showed deputies the location, and the deputies were able to confirm the remains of a deceased person. Upon further examination, the body appeared to be that of an adult woman.

Detectives are still working to confirm the identity of the victim. While further details are being withheld to protect the integrity of the investigation, foul play is suspected.

“It is never easy to deal with these types of cases,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter. “This is someone’s loved one. While we would rather not have these types of senseless tragedies happen, I am confident in our team’s ability to investigate this case and bring whoever is responsible to justice.”

Anyone who may have information pertaining to this case is asked to contact detectives at (386) 758-1095. You may also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Columbia County by calling (386) 754-7099 or making a report online at www.columbiacrimestoppers.net

