Columbia County sheriff's deputy loses job after arrest in Savannah

A Columbia County Sheriff's Office deputy was recently terminated after being charged with two misdemeanors in Savannah.

David Alexander Brassell, 33, of Evans, is charged with simple battery and obstructing a person from making an emergency phone call, according to jail records. He was granted a $2,950 bond.

Early Sunday, a Savannah Police Department officer responded to the Drayton Hotel for a domestic violence incident. Brassell's wife told officers she and her husband, who she claims was intoxicated, were walking back to their hotel room from Saddle Bags on River Street when they got into an argument, according to the report.

When they got to the hotel room, she said things got physical and they both pushed each other, according to the report. She said there was a struggle when she tried to call 911 and he threw both her cell phone and the hotel phone.

Officers arrested Brassell and booked him into the Chatham County Detention Center, according to the report. His gun and a pocket knife were confiscated by police.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Columbia County deputy arrested in Savannah