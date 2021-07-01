Columbia developer could build 200 new homes in northeast Richland. Here’s where

A local developer could build up to 204 single family homes in northeast Richland County if County Council agrees to rezone the land.

In documents submitted to the county, Josh Rabon from Civil Engineering of Columbia asked for a rural 100 acre parcel at 1635 Hard Scrabble Road to be rezoned for residential use.

The Planning Commission approved the plan at its June 7 meeting. The County Council voted unanimously to move forward with the request at a zoning public hearing on June 22. County Council must approve the measure two more times before it is finalized.

County staff, on the other hand, recommended against the change, stating that it did not align with the county’s 2015 Comprehensive Plan, which calls for industrial development in that area.

County Council Member Gretchen Barron’s district includes the property. She said the proposed development could still be a good fit for the area because another residential development borders the property.

“It appears that the (comprehensive) plan is in contradiction to what is actually taking place,” she said. “The county is growing faster than it’s plan has outlined.”

Barron will host a town hall meeting with the developer on July 7 at the Parklane Adult Activity Center. If all goes as planned, Barron said the rezoning request will be added to the July 13 County Council meeting for further discussion.

“Keep in mind, this is not a rubber stamp,” she said. “We’re going to make sure the developers do their due diligence in showing that our area can handle this growth.”