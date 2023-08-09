Columbia Falls man accused of threatening son with gun

Aug. 9—A 60-year-old Columbia Falls man faces a felony charge in Flathead County District Court after allegedly threatening his son with a gun over the weekend.

Prosecutors brought Stephen Michael Halley up on one count of assault with a weapon following the alleged Aug. 5 confrontation on the 200 block of First Street West. He remains in county jail with bail set at $20,000 ahead of his expected arraignment before Judge Dan Wilson on Aug. 31.

Columbia Falls Police officers responded to the First Street West home about 10:50 p.m. for a report of a disturbance involving a weapon, according to court documents. A search of Halley at the scene turned up a loaded handgun, court documents said.

Halley's son told officers that the older man drank earlier in the day. After getting into an argument with his wife, Halley left the house, but returned with a gun, court documents said. In the ensuing disagreement, Halley allegedly threatened his son with the weapon.

Assault with a weapon is punishable by up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

