Columbia Falls man booked in county jail following police pursuit in Kalispell

Mar. 24—Authorities are holding a 35-year-old Columbia Falls man on a pending criminal endangerment charge after he allegedly led Kalispell Police officers on a high speed chase down U.S. 93 Alternate on Thursday.

Officers detained Eric Scott Dolence on U.S. 93 South after the police pursuit began about 7:30 p.m., March 23. In a press release issued Friday morning, officials said officers initially responded to a report of a man on the edge of the Three Mile Drive overpass above U.S. 93 bypass.

Authorities described the man, later identified as Dolence, as uncooperative and potentially intoxicated. He allegedly hopped into a vehicle after the arrival of police and took off headed southbound.

Twice police unsuccessfully attempted to deploy stop sticks on the bypass, officials said.

Authorities ultimately nabbed Dolence with the help of the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, officials said.

Dolence sustained minor injuries in the incident and was taken to Logan Health Medical Center, according to the press release. He was treated and then taken to the Flathead County Detention Center.

Authorities urge anyone with information about the pursuit to contact Lt. Chad Fetveit of the Kalispell Police Department at (406) 758-7790.

