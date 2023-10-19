Columbia Falls man booked on negligent homicide charge for allegedly running over ex-wife

Oct. 18—Authorities on Wednesday arrested a Columbia Falls man who prosecutors say ran over his ex-wife in Martin City last June and then fled the scene.

Kenneth James Floyd, 38, was booked into the county jail Oct. 18 with bail set at $100,000. Prosecutors filed a single count of felony negligent homicide against him in Flathead County District Court on Oct. 3.

Floyd was a suspect in his ex-wife's death immediately, according to the charging documents. A witness phoned authorities about 1 a.m., June 18 to relate the fatal hit-and-run and named Floyd as the driver, court documents allege.

Emergency responders found the victim, identified in court documents as Kimberly Gilham, in the alley between First Avenue North and Central Avenue in Martin City. Conscious, she complained of pain. Deputies noted that she suffered serious injuries to her legs, according to court documents.

Taken to Logan Health Medical Center, Gilham succumbed to her injuries.

The witness told deputies he spotted Gilham sitting in Floyd's pickup truck, which was parked in the alley, while returning home that evening, court documents said. The witness recalled yelling at Floyd for parking near his home. Gilham exited the truck about that time and walked around the front of it, according to court documents.

That's when Floyd allegedly shifted into drive and ran over Gilham before fleeing.

The witness told investigators he called Floyd using Gilham's mobile phone and the two talked. He said that Floyd had agreed to turn himself in to authorities.

Negligent homicide is punishable by up to 20 years in the Montana State Prison and a fine of $50,000.

