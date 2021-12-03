Columbia Falls man jailed after alleged road rage incident

Dec. 3—A Columbia Falls man with a violent past has been charged with a felony after a reported road rage incident earlier this week.

Jaydee Davis, 38, is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center on $50,000 bail after being charged with assault with a weapon.

According to charging documents, deputies from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office responded to the parking lot of a business located on Montana 40. An officer learned Davis was unhappy with how another man was driving as they traveled through Columbia Falls. Both men exchanged words as they drove through town and headed west.

The victim's vehicle, a Jeep, entered the lot first and video footage showed Davis' pickup truck enter the lot and park in front of the Jeep. Footage showed Davis allegedly try to punch the victim through the driver's side window.

Davis then allegedly returned to his truck, got a Ruger Ranch rifle and threatened to kill the victim. Davis then appeared to put the rifle back in the truck and grab a knife, according to the victim.

Davis then left the lot and was stopped by Whitefish police officers, who found a rifle inside the truck.

Davis has faced charges in Flathead County on at least two previous occasions.

In 2011, he was accused of punching and choking a woman in front of two young children, ages 3 and 6. The charging document also indicated Davis had pending cases for criminal mischief, stalking and partner or family member assault in justice court.

Davis pleaded guilty to felony criminal endangerment and received a five-year sentence to a state Department of Corrections facility.

In 2007, Davis was charged with assault with a weapon after allegedly spraying two men with pepper spray. The charge was later amended to a misdemeanor assault. Davis pleaded guilty to it and received a six-month suspended jail sentence.

Davis is scheduled to be arraigned on the current charge at 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30. The maximum penalty for assault with a weapon is 20 years in the Montana State Prison.

Reporter Scott Shindledecker may be reached at 406-758-4441 or sshindledecker@dailyinterlake.com.