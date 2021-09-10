Columbia Falls man jailed on attempted murder charge

Sep. 9—A Columbia Falls man is in jail after he allegedly stabbed another man Thursday during an altercation at a residence on Martha Road.

According to a press release from the Columbia Falls Police Department, officers were called to the scene where Kenneth Goldsberry, 31, allegedly stabbed another man in the neck.

Officers responded and found Goldsberry had fled the scene on foot before their arrival.

The victim was located, treated on scene and transported to an area hospital for additional treatment. After further investigation, officers located Goldsberry near the original scene and took him into custody without incident, the press release stated.

Officials said that "based on the evidence and circumstances in the case," Goldsberry was booked into the Flathead County Detention Center under the charges of attempted deliberate homicide, tampering with a communication device and misdemeanor theft.