Columbia financial advisor recognized with award

Glenn E. Campbell, a financial advisor with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in Columbia, has earned the 2021 Ameriprise Client Experience Award.

Campbell was honored with this award because his ability to "consistently deliver personalized, goal-based advice and exceptional client service," according to the company. Award recipients earned an overall client satisfaction rating equal to or greater than 4.9 out of 5 and maintained stellar business results.

The award represents an elite group of Ameriprise advisors recognized as leaders for their commitment to making a difference in the lives of their clients.

As a financial advisor, Campbell provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and is delivered in one-on-one relationships with his clients.

For more information, please contact Glenn E. Campbell at (931) 388-9768 or visit the Ameriprise office at 100 Blythewood Dr. Ste. B in Columbia.

Ameriprise Financial has been in operation for more than 125 years with a current network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors. For more information, visit ameriprise.com.

