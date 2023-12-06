Columbia Fire Chief Cobb returns to work following 30-day suspension

Columbia Fire Chief Ty Cobb speaks at the annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at Columbia Fire & Rescue's Firs Station No. 1 on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.

Columbia Fire Chief Ty Cobb returned to work last week following a 30-day suspension, which was issued in late October due to what the city described as "insubordination."

In addition to the 30-day suspension without pay, Cobb was also given a year of probation, which will expire Nov. 27, 2024.

Details as to what constituted the insubordination charge were never made clear at the time of the suspension, though Cobb said he is anxious to resume his duties with the department he has served for nearly three decades.

"I'm glad to be back serving, protecting and supporting my community as I have been blessed to do for the past 25 years," Cobb said. "I want to thank everyone for the prayers, cards, phone calls and words of encouragement I have received. I'm thankful and honored to be your fire chief."

After making an open records request to the city, The Daily Herald found only minimal correspondence between Cobb and city staff, first with Cobb requesting an internal investigation of his department on Sept. 21.

According to the email, the investigation was in connection to the May 3 incident in which former firefighter Roy Brooks, who was terminated in 2022, was charged with carrying a firearm onto Central High School's campus in response to an active shooter call, which turned out to be a hoax.

Columbia Fire Chief Ty Cobb stands with his wife, Cara, after being presented the award for Fire Chief of The Year by the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association.

Brooks was later indicted Aug. 17 by a grand jury for carrying a firearm onto the campus of Central and has a trial set for May 22, 2024 in Maury County.

"I'm requesting an internal investigation into the City of Columbia Central High School May 3rd incident and what has transpired since May 3rd, 2023," Cobb states in the Sept. 21 email requesting the internal investigation. "The safety of my employees and the people of Columbia is my top priority."

On Oct. 28, City Manager Tony Massey sent a follow up email notifying Cobb of his suspension effective Oct. 30, as well as the subsequent year-long probation expiring Nov. 27, 2024.

City policy for suspension

According to the city's charter regarding disciplinary actions against city employees, suspensions without pay must be approved by the city manager.

The employee may also request a pre-determination hearing within three days of receiving notice of the suspension, with the hearing being granted within five days of the request. The hearing would then consist of the employee, the employee's department head, the city's human resources director and the city manager.

"The pre-determination hearing provides an informal opportunity for the employee to challenge the proposed suspension before the final decision is made as to whether to suspend," the charter reads. "At the pre-determination hearing the employee will be allowed to present written statements of witnesses or any other information to the City Manager regarding the charges under consideration."

However, in the case of a department head being considered for suspension, the decision falls on the city manager, Massey said.

Columbia City Manager Tony Massey attends a meeting regarding affordable housing at City Hall in Columbia, Tenn., on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.

"Department heads, under the city charter, are under the direction of the city manager and are not classified as civil service employees," Massey said. "And because of this, they don't have the same appeal process we would follow, a pre-determination or civil service hearing an employee would have."

Massey added that department heads are classified as "at will" employees, which are appointed by the city manager, therefore the city manager has the authority to make disciplinary actions.

"There is a difference when it's a department head and a civil service employee," Massey said. "It's why we didn't go before a civil service board. It would not apply in this situation."

Massey later said he did not wish to discuss further details regarding Cobb's suspension, only that the city approached the situation according to the charter in an appropriate manner.

"I don't discuss personnel matters, never have in my career working in the public," Massey said. "I just think that's the right thing to do."

Massey concluded saying he is happy to see Cobb back in service, especially just in time for last weekend's Columbia Main Street Christmas Parade, in which Cobb provided commentary throughout the night.

"I'm looking forward to him resuming his position and doing everything he can as fire chief to promote Columbia Fire & Rescue and the city of Columbia," Massey said. "It was great having him back on Saturday being the same old Ty Cobb."

Jay Powell is a general reporter for The Daily Herald. Get up-to-date news in your inbox by subscribing to The Daily Herald newsletter at www.ColumbiaDailyHerald.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Columbia Fire Chief Cobb returns to work following 30-day suspension