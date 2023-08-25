Columbia firefighters found 2 people shot in an apartment, SC cops say. One is dead

One person is dead and another is seriously injured following a shooting in Columbia.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, the Columbia-Richland Fire Department discovered a man and a woman shot Thursday evening. Firefighters were initially called to an apartment building at the 1300 block of North Brickyard Road in northeast Richland County for a water leak alarm. When they entered the apartment, they found the man and the woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman died at the scene, the sheriff’s department said. The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified her.

The man was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Investigators recovered a gun from him.

Investigators are still determining the circumstances of the incident, but they believe it may be the result of domestic violence, according to the sheriff’s department.

“If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please let us help you,” Sheriff Leon Lott said in a news release. “We have a team of compassionate Victims Assistance advocates to help you.”

More details will be released when they are available, the sheriff’s department said. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or P3Tips.com.