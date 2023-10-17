Columbia Gas explains plan to restore service to more than 4,000 Beaver County customers

Columbia Gas is laying out its plan to restore service to around 4,000 customers in several Beaver County communities.

The energy company said it’s taking a “phased approach” to restoring service so it can prioritize the safety of customers. Customers were placed into one of six phases based on the “scope and complexity” of restoring service in that area. They expect fully restoring service will take several days.

“While some customers may see service restored sooner than others, this approach ensures that the overall restoration is completed in the quickest and safest manner, while ensuring the safety of customers and employees,” said a statement from Columbia Gas.

During the restoration process, crews are going door-to-door to perform safety checks and relight natural gas appliances. Columbia Gas employees and contractors have an ID badge with their photo on it.

Homes where service hasn’t been restored are asked to keep their porch lights on. For anyone not at home during the restoration process, door hangers will be left on the property informing of the outage and requesting the residents call Columbia Gas at 1-888-460-4332 for a service technician to be dispatched.

A warming center remains open at the Conway Borough Municipal Building, located at 801 First Avenue. The center is offering refreshments and cots/blankets for affected customers who may want overnight accommodations.

Find a list of streets where restorations are occurring and additional information on the outage by clicking here.

Lee Gierczynski, a spokesperson with Columbia Gas, said they are investigating what caused that to happen with that gas, which is fed into the system by a third party.

