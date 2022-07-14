Columbia Gas of Ohio to replace lines in two Worthington areas

By late July or early August, Columbia Gas of Ohio expects to start projects in two Worthington areas to replace underground gas lines.

Luka Papalko, public-affairs manager for Columbia Gas of Ohio, said the work is part of a larger $1.5 billion statewide project to replace aging steel and iron pipes with a more durable plastic designed for the role.

Columbia Gas of Ohio logo

Use of the new pipe thus far shows it reduces gas leaks by 40%, increasing safety with reduced maintenance requirements, he said.

The upcoming work is scheduled in two areas, Papalko said:

• Worthington’s Medick Estates neighborhood with additional impacts on Evening Street, North Street and Clearview Avenue, which was announced July 13

• The neighborhood bordered by Dublin-Granville Road to the north, Evening Street to the west, South Street to the south and Hartford Street to the east, which was announced in June.

The projects are to run simultaneously, with completion expected this fall or winter, Papalko said.

A number of protocols are to be used for each project, he said.

In many cases, new lines will be installed on private property, and on some properties, meters will be relocated outdoors, Papalko said.

Columbia Gas representatives would speak directly to the landowners in each of these cases, he said. They attempt to reach them during the day and, if necessary, will leave door tags with a phone number to call.

The purpose of the meetings is to schedule the work on the private properties, Papalko said.

Additionally, Columbia Gas would work with the property owner to select a location for the outside meters, assuming all safety requirements are met.

At each private property, work is to be completed in one day at no charge to the property owner. Any service interruption would last two to four hours, he said.

Private properties also are to receive excess flow valves, designed to restrict the flow of natural gas if a service line is damaged or broken.

Work on any specific section of public right of way will not be affected for the duration of the project, he said. Instead, crews will move along the right of way as work is completed one section at a time.

All residents along the planned construction route will receive two mailings by the U.S. Postal Service, as well as emails, Papalko said.

Notices will be posted on local social media and shared with the city of Worthington for posting on its online sites, he said.

Columbia also plans to announce details on a virtual public meeting yet to be scheduled.

Papalko said new lines have been installed in other Worthington areas in recent years, and additional work is likely in the future.

Customers may contact Papalko with questions or concerns by emailing lpapalko@nisource.com or calling 614-420-1376.

Go to columbiagasohio.com/replacement for more project information.

