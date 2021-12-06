Columbia graduate student stabbed to death in NYC: report

The Columbia University graduate student who was stabbed to death in New York City on Thursday called out for help moments after the attack, according to a report.

"Help, I have been stabbed," Davide Giri, 30, yelled as he stumbled, the New York Post, citing a criminal complaint, reported. The paper reported that Giri, who was from Italy, was rushed to St., Luke’s Medical Center, which is right across the street from the university, where he was pronounced dead. The fatal stab wound punctured his vena cava.

The Italian foreign ministry said that both Giri and the surviving stabbing victim were Italian citizens. The ministry said in a statement that it was offering assistance to the wounded man and to Giri’s family. The ministry did not indicate that Giri and the other man knew each other.

The Post called the stabbing a random attack near the school’s Morningside campus shortly before 11 p.m. Surveillance footage shows a man in a hoodie approached Giri from behind, "making a stabbing motion, and then Giri runs away." He eventually falls, the paper said.

A second stabbing victim, a 27-year-old man, was discovered about a dozen blocks to the south of the location where Giri was attacked, police said. The 27-year-old was taken to the same hospital and was in stable condition Friday, police said. Police did not release the second victim’s name.

Vincent Pinkney, 25, is accused in the killing. He has a lengthy rap sheet, the paper said.

The killing happened near the same park where Tessa majors, the first-year Barnard College student was killed two years ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report