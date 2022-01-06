Columbia Heights man charged in St. Paul crash of stolen car that killed passenger

Jan. 6—A Columbia Heights man is accused of crashing a stolen car early Tuesday morning in St. Paul while fleeing Minnesota State Patrol troopers, killing one of his passengers.

Michael Anthony Bruce, 31, was charged Wednesday with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, and one count each of fleeing a peace officer and theft of a motor vehicle, according to a criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court.

Bruce, who remains in custody, is scheduled to make his first appearance before a judge Thursday morning. No attorney was listed for him in court documents.

A pair of troopers patrolling Interstate 94 in St. Paul about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday attempted to pull over a 2013 Kia Optima, which had been reported stolen the day before in Minneapolis, the complaint said.

The troopers followed the vehicle east onto U.S. 61, where it proceeded south for about three miles at speeds that reached 100 mph, before the driver lost control and struck a concrete wall at the Bailey Road off-ramp at between 50 and 60 mph.

The driver, who was later identified as Bruce, exited the vehicle and was arrested, according to the complaint. He allegedly told the troopers he had ingested heroin.

Bruce was taken to Regions Hospital, along with his two passengers, who were not wearing seat belts. One of the passengers, 54-year-old Brenda Lee Schaaf of Robbinsdale, died of her injuries later that day.

The injuries to Bruce and his other passenger, 35-year-old Cecily Erica Cortes of Minneapolis, were not considered life-threatening, the State Patrol said.

Suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found during a search of the stolen vehicle, according to the complaint.

At the time of the crash, Bruce had pending charges for driving while intoxicated and motor vehicle theft, and there were warrants out for his and Cortes' arrest, the complaint said.

Bruce's criminal history includes convictions for criminal sexual conduct, violating registration requirements for a predatory offender and driving without a license.