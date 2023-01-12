Columbia Heights man sentenced in St. Paul stolen-car crash that killed passenger

A Columbia Heights man was sentenced to 16 years in prison Wednesday for crashing a stolen car in St. Paul a year ago while fleeing Minnesota State Patrol troopers, killing one of his passengers.

Michael Anthony Bruce, 32, in October pleaded guilty to all of the charges against him following last year’s crash: criminal vehicular homicide-operating in a grossly negligent manner; criminal vehicular homicide-operating with negligence while under the influence of a controlled substance; fleeing a peace officer; and theft of a motor vehicle.

A pair of troopers patrolling Interstate 94 in St. Paul about 2:20 a.m. Jan. 4, 2022, attempted to pull over a 2013 Kia Optima, which had been reported stolen the day before in Minneapolis, the complaint said.

The troopers followed the vehicle east onto U.S. 61, where it proceeded south for about three miles at speeds that reached 100 mph, before the driver lost control and struck a concrete wall at the Bailey Road off-ramp at between 50 and 60 mph.

The driver, who was later identified as Bruce, exited the vehicle and was arrested, according to the complaint. He allegedly told the troopers he had ingested heroin.

Bruce was taken to Regions Hospital, along with his two passengers, who were not wearing seat belts. One of the passengers, 54-year-old Brenda Lee Schaaf of Robbinsdale, died of her injuries later that day.

The injuries to Bruce and his other passenger, 35-year-old Cecily Erica Cortes of Minneapolis, were not considered life-threatening, the State Patrol said.

Suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found during a search of the stolen vehicle, according to the complaint.

At the time of the crash, Bruce had pending charges for driving while intoxicated and motor vehicle theft, and there were warrants out for his and Cortes’ arrest, the complaint said.

