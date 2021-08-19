Columbia High in Nampa briefly locked down as Idaho police chase unfolds nearby

A Nampa high school was on lockdown briefly Thursday as police arrested multiple juveniles nearby after a brief car chase.

Troopers tried to pull over a vehicle that was reported stolen before the driver of the car tried to flee, according to tweets from Idaho State Police. Troopers finally were able to stop the vehicle without incident in the 300 block of South Happy Valley Road in Nampa, in the same vicinity as Columbia High School.

Kathleen Tuck, a spokesperson for the Nampa School District, told the Idaho Statesman that Columbia High was notified of the police activity and was placed on lockdown just after 11 a.m. Thursday. The lockdown was lifted sometime after 12:15 p.m., Tuck said.

She said the lockdown interrupted some of the school’s lunch schedule, as older students who can normally leave were told to stay inside.

According to an ISP tweet, police said there were four juveniles in the stolen car, though only three were arrested. Troopers are still searching for the other juvenile.