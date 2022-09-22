Columbia High School student charged after allegedly having gun on campus

A Columbia High School student is accused of bringing a loaded gun to campus.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said in a release that school officials were told about the gun by another student who saw the gun sticking out of the 17-year-old’s pants.

Administrators found the suspect and reportedly located a loaded pistol in his book bag. That gun was turned over the school resource officer.

The 17-year-old, whose name was not released because of his age, was subsequently charged with carrying a gun on school grounds, possession of a pistol by a person under 18, and unlawful carrying of a pistol. He reportedly was booked into the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The sheriff’s department said there was no evidence that the teen threatened any students or staff with the pistol.