Columbia looking to help Ukraine

Connor Linskey, The Chronicle, Willimantic, Conn.
·1 min read

May 7—COLUMBIA — As Russia wages war on Ukraine, Columbia is looking to help the Ukrainians caught in the conflict.

At the Board of Selectmen meeting on April 19, Town Administrator Mark Walter asked the board to find out more information on the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund.

The Ukraine Humanitarian Fund is one of the United Nations' country-based pooled funds to benefit embattled Ukrainians.

To finance the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs' ( OCHA) activities, five percent of the Office's annual budget is funded from the United Nations Regular Budget and the rest is reliant on voluntary contributions.

OCHA's extra administrative budget is seven percent of the overall budget, which is $300.8 million.

Selectman Lisa Napolitano suggested the town look at Charity Navigator, an organization that evaluates hundreds of thousands of charitable organizations based in the United States. This will help the town find a charity who will successfully deliver the funds to the people of Ukraine. " I just don't trust the big government banks, they get sucked up by corrupt politicians," Napolitano said.

COLUMBIA, Page 4

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian counteroffensive could drive Russians back from Kharkiv

    Ukrainian counteroffensive could drive Russians back from Kharkiv

  • Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch to Knox News: 'Ukrainians, freedom need to prevail'

    'Putin is testing not just Ukraine, he's testing the West,' Marie Yovanovitch told Knox News in an exclusive interview.

  • Pandemic pushes Oregon’s public defender system to the brink

    Oregon’s public defender system has shown cracks for years, but a post-pandemic glut of delayed cases has exposed shocking constitutional landmines impacting defendants and crime victims alike in a state with a national reputation for progressive social justice. An acute shortage of public defenders means that at any given time at least several hundred low-income criminal defendants don't have legal representation, sometimes in serious felony cases that could put them away for years. Judges have dismissed nearly four dozen cases in the Portland area alone — among them a domestic violence case with allegations of strangulation as well as other major felonies — and have threatened to hold the state public defenders office in contempt of court for failing to provide attorneys.

  • National Security and Defence Council expects increase in shelling on 8-9 May: they ask people not to ignore air-raid sirens

    DENYS KARLOVSKYI - FRIDAY, 6 MAY 2022, 15:26 Analysts at the National Security and Defence Council urge Ukrainians not to ignore air-raid sirens on 8-9 May because of the increased risk of shelling.

  • Last women and children evacuated from Ukrainian steel mill

    Russian forces kept up their barrage of southern Ukraine, hitting the major Black Sea port of Odesa with cruise missiles and bombarding the steelworks up the coast in Mariupol, where Ukrainian fighters remained trapped underground after the last civilians were brought out to safety. Moscow was aiming to complete its conquest of Mariupol in time for Victory Day celebrations on Monday. In a sign of the unexpectedly effective defense that has sustained the fighting into its 11th week, Ukraine’s military flattened Russian positions on a Black Sea island that was captured in the war’s first days and has become a symbol of resistance.

  • 3 Americans at Bahamas Sandals resort found dead in unknown 'health emergency'

    Three Americans at a Bahamas Sandals resort were found dead while a fourth has been hospitalized, officials said Friday.

  • Experts worried by rise of cocaine processing in Europe

    Records amounts of cocaine are being seized in Europe while manufacturing of the drug is now taking place inside the the European Union, officials in charge of fighting and monitoring drugs use in the bloc warned on Friday. More than 214 tons of cocaine were seized in Europe in 2020, a 6% increase from the previous year, and experts from the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) believe that amount could reach 300 tons in 2022. With a market retail value estimated at 10.5 billion euros in 2020 and about 3.5 million European citizens reporting having used it in the past year, cocaine is the second most used drug in the EU after cannabis.

  • How Russia is blasting Mariupol into the past

    Mariupol has been encircled and besieged by invading Russian forces in the very first days of the war.

  • Racial justice groups press Biden to form reparations commission

    Racial justice groups and other organizations are pressing President Biden to use his executive authority to form a federal commission to study and develop reparations proposals for African Americans, as legislation calling for similar action has stalled in Congress for more than a year. In a letter to Biden this week, the Why We Can’t Wait Coalition…

  • Putin’s Propagandists Explain New Meaning of Nazism, and It’s Got Nothing to Do With Jews

    THOMAS PETERThe Kremlin’s favorite propaganda mouthpieces want you to disregard the Holocaust and forget all about the 6 million Jews who died in Nazi concentration camps. They are re-writing history to claim Nazism has nothing to do with Jewish people.In fact, according to state TV, modern-day Nazis are not necessarily antisemitic at all, but anti-Russian, which apparently means Russians are the new Jews or something. And that the sham “denazification”—which Vladimir Putin wants us to believe h

  • New Mexico residents brace for extreme wildfire conditions

    With the worst of the thick wildfire smoke having blown out of town, residents of this small northern New Mexico city tried to recapture a sense of normalcy Saturday as their rural neighbors hunkered down amid predictions of extreme fire conditions. Shops and restaurants reopened, the historic center was no longer just populated by firefighters, but there was a widely felt sense of anxiety, loss, and wariness of what lay ahead. “It’s literally like living under a dark cloud," said Liz Birmingham, whose daughter had persistent headaches from the smoke.

  • Another journalist who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been killed

    Iryna Balachuk - Saturday, 7 May 2022, 10:54 Maksym Medynskyi, journalist from Bolhrad in the Odesa Region, was killed on the front line while defending Ukraine in the Armed Forces. Source: Bolhrad City Council; Maksym Medynskyi's father, on Facebook Quote from Bolhrad City Council: "We at Bolhrad City Council offer our deepest condolences to the Medinskyi family in light of the tragic death of their son, Maksym Medynskyi, lieutenant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

  • Amnesty International says Russian invaders must face justice for war crimes in Kyiv Oblast

    Russian forces must face justice for the war crimes they committed in the region northwest of Kyiv, Amnesty International, the world's leading human rights organization, said at a briefing on May 6.

  • Hong Kong's John Lee: Ex-security chief becomes new leader

    John Lee's appointment is being seen as a move by China to tighten its grip on the city.

  • Drones the new snipers of Ukraine war as 3D tech turns Soviet grenades into airborne tank killers

    Drones are becoming the new snipers of the Ukraine war as Kyiv’s forces are using 3D-printing technology to give old kit a lethal second life.

  • "Here Is A Small Fact: You Are Going To Die": 28 Of The Most Captivating First Sentences From Books That Will Reel You In Instantly

    You can't always judge a book by its cover, but you *can* judge it by its opening lines.View Entire Post ›

  • Toyota Is Trying to Catch Up in the Crowded EV Race. It May Be Too Late.

    The Japanese company’s electrification focus still seems to be on complicated hybrid powertrains, which many see as an intermediate technology. Meanwhile, Tesla races ahead, pursued by VW, GM, Ford, and many others, including a host of start-ups.

  • Dictator’s son, rights lawyer vie for Philippine presidency

    More than three decades after a largely peaceful “People Power” revolt overthrew Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, his son and namesake has emerged as the top contender in Monday’s presidential election based on most voter-preference surveys. If Ferdinand Marcos Jr. triumphs, it will be a stunning reversal of the 1986 pro-democracy uprising that booted his father out of office into global infamy. Many Filipinos remember the human rights atrocities and plunder that unfolded under his dictatorship and would likely push back against any perceived threat to democracy or Marcos Jr.'s attempt to recover his family's assets that were seized by the government as ill-gotten wealth.

  • UC Berkeley Law Dean says if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, many other rights would be in jeopardy.

    UC Berkeley Law School Dean says if Justice Alito's legal reasoning for overturning Roe v. Wade becomes the court's official opinion, the legal premise could be used to overturn a wide range of other rights including access to contraception, same-sex marriage, and in vitro fertilization.

  • Boeing Is Latest Defense Giant to Move its Headquarters Close to the Pentagon

    Boeing will move its global headquarters to Arlington, Virginia, a stone’s throw from the Pentagon, the defense contractor announced in a statement.