Columbia Machine Works expands operations through game-changing tool

Kerri Bartlett, The Daily Herald
·3 min read
John Langsdon, Valerie Wilson, County Mayor Sheila Butt, Jake Langsdon, and Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder attend a commissioning ceremony of a new machine, which is one of the largest machines of its category in the state of Tennessee. The $3 million machine will allow the company to increase its operations and productivity.
John Langsdon, Valerie Wilson, County Mayor Sheila Butt, Jake Langsdon, and Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder attend a commissioning ceremony of a new machine, which is one of the largest machines of its category in the state of Tennessee. The $3 million machine will allow the company to increase its operations and productivity.

Columbia Machine Works recently held a commissioning ceremony for a new machine tool, the single biggest capital investment in the company’s 95-year history, which will aid in expanding the company's operations.

The new machine, a TOS Varnsdorf CNC Horizontal Boring Mill — a $3 million investment — gives the business an expanded machining capacity, bolstering its capability to serve its customers’ needs in the industrial repair and contract manufacturing field.

Maury County Mayor Sheila Butt and Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder both spoke at the event.

Ripple effect: How a boom in manufacturing is building Maury County's future

Maury County economics in 2021: 'It was one of our biggest years'

County Mayor Sheila Butt
County Mayor Sheila Butt

Columbia Machine Works, an industrial machine repair, rebuild and support business, is family owned and has been in operation in Columbia since 1927. The company houses one of the largest CNC machine shops in the southeastern U.S. as well as an extensive fabrication shop that is well-equipped to handle heavy, structural metal fabrications.

The mayors noted Columbia Machine Works’ strong presence in the manufacturing sector in Maury County. Columbia City Manager Tony Massey and Vice Mayor-elect Randy McBroom were also in attendance.

Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder
Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder

Columbia Machine Works Vice President Jake Langsdon IV called the addition of the new machine a "game-changer" for the company.

"We also are no longer limited by weight capacity, so we can machine virtually anything we can get into our building," Langsdon said. "A new machine with the latest technology also dramatically reduces machining times, resulting in a better service for our customers.

"This is one of the largest, if not the largest, machines of its category in the state of Tennessee, especially so for a ‘job shop’ like our own."

The new machine, a TOS Varnsdorf CNC Horizontal Boring Mill, a $3 million investment, gives the business expanded machining capacity, improving its capability to serve customers’ needs in the industrial repair and contract manufacturing field.
The new machine, a TOS Varnsdorf CNC Horizontal Boring Mill, a $3 million investment, gives the business expanded machining capacity, improving its capability to serve customers’ needs in the industrial repair and contract manufacturing field.

Manufacturing industry never stronger in Columbia, Maury County

The operational expansion of Columbia Machine Works aligns with the trend of the growing manufacturing climate in Columbia.

Maury County has become a manufacturing hub in Tennessee rating top in capital investments in 2020, according to think-tank SmartAsset, following the opening of new headquarters in Maury County like tortilla machine-maker JC Ford and Fiberon, a leader in outdoor living products. Meanwhile existing auto giants like General Motors in Spring Hill invested almost $5 billion in expansions over the past two years to accommodate its new electric SUV, the Lyriq, which is run by batteries made by South Korea-based Ultium Cells.

John Langsdon, president and Jake Langsdon, vice president, led the commissioning ceremony of the company's new machine, which will help in expanding the company's operations.
John Langsdon, president and Jake Langsdon, vice president, led the commissioning ceremony of the company's new machine, which will help in expanding the company's operations.

"I would say as we see companies like JC Ford and Fiberon moving in, and also companies like Mersen making major upgrades to the old Union Carbide plant here in Columbia, the manufacturing industry in the city of Columbia and Maury County has never been stronger," Langsdon said.

"This benefits our company greatly, and we also view ourselves as a business that can play a role in attracting these companies to our city, because we are able to do all of their repair and contract manufacturing work. We are fortunate to call JC Ford, Mersen, Documotion, etc. our customers."

Columbia Machine Works was founded in 1927 by John K. Langsdon Sr. and has grown into one of the largest job shops in the U.S. The company currently has 75 employees, and its core services include CNC machining, metal fabrication and industrial repair.

JC Ford Company moves to Maury County investing $30 million, 210 new jobs

Prosperous 2020: Maury chamber celebrates $4.2 billion in investments at annual dinner

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Columbia Machine Works expands operations through game-changing tool

Recommended Stories

  • Why It Makes So Much Sense the Buy Bitcoin Now

    For the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) novice, the beatdown that has been 2022 serves as a humbling reminder that the digital coin's price can fall just as fast as it rose. To give you a better understanding of why I believe this, we need to examine one of Bitcoin's unique characteristics that sets it apart from most other cryptocurrencies. Roughly every four years, or after 210,000 blocks have been mined, the Bitcoin block reward is cut in half in an event known as halving.

  • Chinese consumers wary of splurging after COVID strictures fall

    China's weary public and businesses have welcomed the easing of stringent "zero-COVID" measures, but Jorry Fan, who lives in the eastern city of Suzhou, said it prompted her to drop any plans to dine out for weeks. The 44-year-old mother of two aims to avoid indoor dining or crowded places, opting instead for food deliveries, as she fears she or her family could catch COVID-19 after China dropped testing as a pre-requisite for many activities. Consumers such as Fan show why analysts don't expect a quick, broad rebound in spending in the world's second largest economy, as the glee that greeted the abrupt relaxations was tempered with uncertainty for consumers and businesses.

  • Why Supertanker Rates Are Suddenly Crashing

    Supertanker rates soared to astronomical levels earlier this year, but with less crude to transport, rates are plunging sharply at the beginning of December

  • Exclusive-Toyota to outline 3-year EV plan changes to suppliers -sources

    Toyota Motor Corp is expected to outline adjustments to its electric vehicle (EV) strategy to key suppliers early next year, as it races to narrow the gap on price and performance with industry leaders Tesla and BYD, two people with knowledge of the work said. Toyota has been looking at ways to improve the competitiveness of EVs being planned for this decade, in part by speeding up the adoption of performance-boosting technologies for planned EVs, from electric drive systems - including motors - to the electronics that convert power from the grid to energy stored in batteries and more integrated heating and cooling systems, the people said. The changes would be for the successors to Toyota's first two EVs for major markets, the bZ4X and the Lexus RZ, and intended to close the gap with Tesla Inc on cost and performance, the people said.

  • Cleanup underway after major Keystone oil spill in Kansas

    Cleanup is underway in rural Kansas after a large oil spill from the Keystone pipeline this week. It was the largest U.S. spill for an onshore crude pipeline in more than nine years.

  • India Nov thermal coal imports at 9-month low as local output soars

    India's thermal coal imports fell to the lowest levels in 9 months during November, data from consultancy Coalmint showed, mainly due to a rise in domestic coal production. The country imported 10.83 million tonnes of thermal coal in November, the Coalmint data showed, compared with 12.03 million tonnes in October and 9.45 million tonnes in November 2021. Imports fell mainly due to higher production by state-run Coal India, which accounts for 80% of India's coal output.

  • Gasoline prices in Oklahoma fall to lowest level in more than a year

    The average in Oklahoma on Friday was $2.80 per gallon for regular, though many stations had it cheaper.

  • More Penalties, Industry Bans Come From Wells Fargo Scandal

    Over the last few years, it seems like Wells Fargo has come under investigation for no small number of regulatory infractions or discrimination practices. Just under a month ago, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) launched an investigation into the bank's automobile lending, consumer-deposit accounts, and mortgage lending practices. The ongoing investigation could cost the bank more than $1 billion in settlement fees.

  • Urgent operation to contain massive oil spill in Kansas

    The largest spill in the Keystone pipeline's history forces an emergency shutdown in northern Kansas.

  • Singapore Shipping's (SGX:S19) Returns On Capital Tell Us There Is Reason To Feel Uneasy

    What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? More often than not, we'll see a...