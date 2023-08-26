Columbia man who allegedly shot at sheriff’s deputies charged with attempted murder

Law enforcement responding to calls about a suspicious individual early Friday morning arrested a man who they say shot at them.

In a statement, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested Luis Pardo after he allegedly shot at officers.

Deputies were called to the 1700 block of Broad River Road, near the Dutch Square Mall, just after 5 a.m. following reports of a man sitting in a dark sedan with a long gun, which typically refers to a rifle or a shotgun.

When law enforcement arrived, the suspect allegedly fired multiple shots toward two sheriff’s deputies and a Columbia Police Department officer.

No one was injured, and deputies have not located any damage to property, according to the statement.

Pardo, 44, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count each of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, aggravated disturbance of the peace, and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

“This is another example of the danger our deputies face every day,” Sheriff Leon Lott said. “I’m glad no one was hurt by this man’s dangerous disregard for the safety of others.”

Pardo was transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. A bond hearing has been set for Saturday afternoon.

It’s the second time in less than a week that sheriff’s deputies have come under fire in Richland County. On Aug. 20, Cpl. Terrance Crawford, a school resource officer, and his fiance were shot in the leg after being caught in the crossfire of what Lott described as a gang-related shooting.

Crawford, a 9-year-veteran of the sheriff’s department, was not the intended victim of the shooting, Lott said at a press conference Tuesday.

It was the 96th drive-by or walk-up shooting of the year, Lott said.