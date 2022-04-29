Columbia man arrested for alleged shooting at The Domain student apartments

Columbia Daily Tribune
An alleged shooting at The Domain student apartment complex led to the arrest of a Columbia man Thursday evening.

Columbia police officers responded at about 5:45 p.m. Thursday to the 3000 block of E. Stadium Blvd., near U.S. Highway 63, on a shots-fired report.

Darrion M. Hill, 22, was arrested on suspicion of harassment, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. No other information was immediately available.

MU Alert, the University of Missouri's emergency system, sent an alert around 6 p.m. about the reported shooting and advised to stay away from the area.

