Columbia man arrested after barricading himself in residence with two juveniles

A Columbia man was arrested Saturday morning after barricading himself inside a residence with two juveniles following a reported domestic disturbance.

Police arrested Leon Aldemar Francois White IIII, 41, for domestic assault, child endangerment and resisting arrest after an incident at a residence in the 900 block of Moss Street, near Paris Road and Old Highway 63.

At approximately 4:45 a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a disturbance at the residence. It was reported that after White was involved in a domestic disturbance, he barricaded himself inside the residence with two juveniles who were present, the Columbia Police Department said.

During the investigation, officers believed White had a firearm. Due to the nature of the incident, patrol officers secured a perimeter and requested the department’s SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiation Team, the police said.

The SWAT team established command of the scene while a CNT negotiator made contact with White. After a period of negotiation, he surrendered without further incident.

There were no injuries reported during the incident. Officers determined there was a firearm inside the residence, but it was not used during the disturbance.

This is an ongoing investigation. No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.

