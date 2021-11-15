Columbia man arrested, charged with shooting ride share driver in ‘road rage’ incident

A Columbia man is facing charges after law enforcement says he shot a ride share driver in a “road rage” incident.

Kenneth Lewis Trogdon, 36, is charged with attempted murder, shooting into a vehicle and other gun charges, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident started when Trogdon and the shooting victim got into a near-collision in a hotel parking lot in the Bush River Road area around 1 a.m Friday. Trogdon then followed the ride share around the area until he shot him in the arm through the car window, according to Sheriff Jay Koon.

“The ride service driver had Trogdon’s car following him on dashcam video,” Koon said in a statement. “You can also hear gunshots on the video.”

The injured driver was able to call for help from a gas station. Using the dashcam footage, a deputy was able to locate Trogdon’s car at a hotel on Zimulcrest Drive, which runs between Broad River Road and the interchange of Interstate 20 and Interstate 26.

Deputies arrested Trogdon Friday morning and booked him in the Lexington County Detention Center.