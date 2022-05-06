Columbia man arrested in killing of his mother and teenage daughter

A Columbia man has been arrested and charged with killing his 83-year-old mother and 18-year-old daughter Thursday evening.

Richland County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a “domestic situation involving a weapon” at the 100 block of Haverford Drive, south of Columbia International University, around 5 p.m. Thursday.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found 83-year-old Jessie Brown and 18-year-old Shaneal Brown both dead. Both women had been stabbed to death. The sheriff’s department arrested Rafael Brown, 44, at the scene Thursday and charged him in both deaths.

Brown was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where he remained as of Friday morning.