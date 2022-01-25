Columbia man who barricaded himself, child in residence given no bond

A Columbia man is being held without bond in the Boone County Jail after a weekend incident where he barricaded himself and his child inside a local residence.

Based on outstanding warrants, and previous similar incidents, Associate Circuit Judge Tracy Gonzalez set the case for Jarvis M. Dancy, 29, at no bond.

Jarvis M. Dancy

Gonzalez ordered a bond investigation, which could allow Dancy to seek a change to his bond. Dancy during his initial arraignment Monday said he would seek a public defender. A bond hearing is set for 1 p.m. Feb. 1, with a preliminary case hearing set for 9 a.m. Feb. 24.

Dancy was charged with the second-degree misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of a child and the Class E felony of resisting arrest. He had outstanding warrants related to felony kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon, among his history of crimes, according to court documents.

The Columbia Police Department responded at about 6:40 a.m. Saturday to the 1800 block of George Street in reference to Dancy, who had barricaded himself in an apartment in the neighborhood.

Officers were responding to a reported domestic disturbance.

Officers contacted Dancy through a rear window of the apartment and saw the child. Dancy at the time refused to come out or release the child. SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Team were called in.

Dancy released the child around 8:30 a.m. and came out himself a few minutes after, following work by the crisis negotiator, court documents stated.

There were no injuries to the child or Dancy.

The unidentified mother of the child said it is difficult for her to separate from Dancy, according to court documents.

She had no other options for child care than Dancy so she could go to work, she said. She said she has been reluctant to call the police about similar domestic incidents over the concern she would lose her Section 8 housing because of police responding to the property, court documents noted.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Jarvis Dancy arraigned after barricading himself, child in residence