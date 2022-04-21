Columbia man charged with killing parents on Skyline Drive found in Memphis

The Columbia man charged with killing his mother and father in a Skyline Drive home has been arrested without incident.

Captain Jeremy Haywood of the Columbia Police Department confirmed with The Daily Herald that Demondra Gaines, 27, was taken into custody nearly 200 miles away at a Memphis motel on Tuesday night.

Investigators with Columbia Police Department were on the scene when officers, investigators and agents from the Memphis Police Department, the Germantown Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Gaines at the Deluxe Inn & Suites at 3456 Lamar Ave. after receiving a tip.

“It was a peaceful resolution and there were no injuries or violence associated with the apprehension,” Haywood said.

A black 2018 Nissan Altima Gaines, allegedly stolen from his mother after the stabbing occurred, has also been located.

Following the arrest Tuesday night, Gaines has since been transported back to Columbia, where he was booked into the Maury County Jail.

“This is the result of a lot of excellent investigative work,” Haywood said. “That work lead us to a lead that he was in Memphis.”

Gaines’ mother and father were found deceased in a Columbia home

Christopher Gaines and Katrina Gaines were stabbed in a home on Skyline Drive in Columbia.

The suspect’s parents, Katrina Gaines, 51, and Christopher Gaines, 56, were found deceased in a single-story home located on the 1600 block of Skyline Drive on Monday.

Initially described as a person of interest in the case, Gaines now faces two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault resulting in death in addition to a charge for the theft of a motor vehicle.

The suspect’s brother Donavon Gaines discovered his parents deceased in their home at 1614 Skyline Drive and then dialed 911 at 10:15 a.m. on Monday morning.

“They’re dead, they’re dead,” Gaines told Maury County E-911 in the call shared with local news media.

“They are gone.”

Donavon Gaines mentioned his brother as he briefly described the scene.

“My brother was here,” he said. “I don’t know if he did this or not. They have stab wounds.”

Gaines does not have a past criminal record

Columbia Police Department Captain Jeremy Haywood said Gaines does not have a past criminal record with the Columbia Police Department and the department has not previously been called to the property where the stabbing occurred.

The Maury County Sheriff’s Department also confirmed that it does not have any records of Demondra Gaines being involved in any previous criminal activity.

“Our sympathy is with the Gaines family,” Haywood said. “They are in our hearts.”

