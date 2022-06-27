Columbia man charged with murder after argument leads to deadly shooting, police say

A man is charged with murder in connection with a deadly shooting Sunday night in north Columbia.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Monday morning it had arrested Tyler Marshall, 28, of Columbia, and charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Marshall is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

According to a release from the sheriff’s department, deputies went to a home in the 2400 block of Sea Gull Lane at about 9 p.m. Sunday after getting a report someone had been shot. When they got there, deputies found a man who had been shot in the lower body. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

As of Monday morning, the Richland County Coroner’s Office had not released the name of the deceased.

Deputies said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two men.

Sea Gull Lane is in north Columbia, east of Monticello Road. It is near Forest Heights Elementary School.