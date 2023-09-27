Columbia man charged with murder in domestic violence case makes first appearance in court

The man charged with killing a Columbia woman in a domestic dispute made his first appearance before Maury County General Sessions Judge Bobby Sands Wednesday via video conference call from the Maury County Jail.

On Sept. 12, Columbia police officers found Carole Anne Coleman, 48, deceased when they arrived on the scene at the 100th block of Woods Drive at approximately 10:30 p.m.

James Edward Davidson Jr., 59, was later charged with first degree murder and aggravated assault resulting in death, according to the warrants.

Warrants were served following Davidson's treatment at Vanderbilt Medical Center for several self-inflicted wounds, police previously said.

According to the Sept. 13 arrest warrant, Coleman, who is referred to as Davidson's "girlfriend" was struck "multiple times with a blunt force object causing severe head trauma," which resulted in death.

Coleman was once crowned Mule Day Queen in 1992, Miss Maury County and Fairest of the Fair in Maury County. Born in Nashville, Coleman was a graduate of Columbia Central High School, where she served as a class officer and entered Belmont University on a cheerleading scholarship as well as attended Middle Tennessee State University.

First court appearance on charges

Davidson faced Sands by a video conference call Wednesday seated in a wheelchair, wearing an inmate uniform with orange and white stripes.

Sands explained he did not set bond due to the severity of the charges, citing that Davidson was on probation involving a previous domestic assault charge when the September incident occurred.

Davidson was appointed an attorney at the public defender's office in the 22nd District in Maury County.

Previous probation

After pleading guilty to a domestic assault charge in July, Davidson entered into a plea agreement of 11 months and 29 days suspended to probation, according to an Order signed by Sands on July 27. Though, bond conditions were "terminated per victim request," the Order said.

The case was set for review July 25, 2024.

"There is a lengthy history of domestic violence on file with the Columbia Police Department, involving Mr. Davidson and Ms. Coleman," a CPD media release said ahead of issuing the present charges.

The next court date is set for Oct. 11 at 1:30 p.m. in General Sessions Court to determine a preliminary hearing.

Kerri Bartlett is editor of The Daily Herald. For daily updates to your inbox, subscribe to the Herald newsletter here.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Columbia man charged with murder in domestic case appears in court