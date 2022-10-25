Columbia man convicted of first-degree murder in 2019 shooting near Little Patuxent Parkway

Oct. 25—On Monday a Howard County Circuit Court jury convicted Franck Herman Ngande of Columbia in the shooting death of Taiwon Dashon Dorsey, also of Columbia, in July 2019.

The jury found Ngande, 25, guilty of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and possession of a rifle having been convicted of a disqualifying crime, according to a Howard County State's Attorney's Office news release.

The charges stemmed from a July 20, 2019, shooting near the 1200 block of the Little Patuxent Parkway. Officers found Dorsey suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene. The 21-year-old was taken to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he died.

A police investigation determined that Dorsey and a friend had an ongoing dispute with Ngande and went to his neighborhood on the day of the shooting. After a fight took place, Ngande retrieved a rifle from his home and fired multiple shots at Dorsey and his friend.

Dorsey was hit once in the back as he ran toward Little Patuxent Parkway, according to police.

Ngande was apprehended without incident on July 22, police said.

The first-degree murder charge carries a potential sentence of life in prison. Sentencing is tentatively set for Dec. 22.

"We are grateful for today's guilty verdict, which was the result of a collaborative effort of our outstanding police officers, the community and the prosecutors assigned to the case," Howard County State's Attorney Rich H. Gibson Jr., said in a news release.