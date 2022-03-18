Columbia man convicted of second-degree murder in 2020 killing of neighbor

A Columbia man who killed his neighbor in 2020 will have his final sentencing next month after he was convicted of second-degree murder this week.

A jury found David E. Myers, 56, guilty of that charge and armed criminal action in the June 2020 death of Anthony Lockwood.

Online court documents did not indicate a recommended sentence by the jury. A final disposition and sentencing in the case is set for 1:30 p.m. April 22. Myers' attorneys could move to seek a new trial during that hearing.

David E. Myers

A second-degree murder conviction has two sentencing options: between 10 to 30 years or life with possibility of parole.

A witness reported to investigators seeing the argument between the neighbors prior to 7 p.m. June 14, 2020, in the 1800 block of W. Sycamore Hills Road. The two men lived in this neighborhood.

Myers went to his house, grabbed a pole from his front porch and ran after the victim, according to the affidavit. Myers struck Lockwood multiple times, the witness said.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Columbia man convicted of 2nd-degree murder in 2020 neighbor killing