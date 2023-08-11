Columbia man faces new arson charge in Krystal Anderson case

Aug. 11—Police have arrested a man connected to the disappearance of Krystal Channel Anderson.

Darius Antoine Berry, 24 of Columbia, was arrested and charged Aug. 10 with accessory after the fact to felony D, according to Newberry County Sheriff's Office records.

Maj. Robert Dennis with Newberry County Sheriff's Office said the sheriff's office was investigating an arson involving a burned car in Newberry.

"A warrant was issued for Darius Berry for accessory after the fact for a felony of the arson of the vehicle," Dennis said.

Last December, the Aiken County Sheriff's Office charged Berry with accessory after the fact for a felony A, B, C or murder, in relation to the disappearance of Anderson, the Aiken Standard previously reported.

Darius Berry was released Dec. 15 on a $20,000 bond, according to jail records.

His father, 48-year-old Tony Lee Berry of Columbia, was charged with murder Dec. 13. He also faces a kidnapping charge in the case.

Dennis said the elder Berry has outstanding warrants for third-degree arson in connection to a burned out car and will be brought to Newberry to face those charges at a later date.

New details

Dennis said on Aug. 28 2022, Newberry County deputies responded to a vehicle fire on a rural road .

Dennis said that based on the VIN number, Tony Berry was traced to the vehicle . He said the elder Berry wouldn't admit to possessing the vehicle or setting it on fire, but investigators were able to link him and his son to the case.

Anderson, a mother of four, was last seen Aug. 20 at her home on the 200 block of Seivern Road in Wagener.

Anderson's family reported her missing Aug. 23 after she did not post on social media or answer calls.

Police said Anderson's remains have not been located, but believe Tony Berry killed her.

"We have done a grid search here (in Newberry) and checked some areas of interest, but haven't located anything to assist in the discovery of Mrs. Anderson," Dennis said.

Police also said a witness saw Tony Berry argue with the victim and he was later seen placing her in the back of his 2007 Cadillac CTS, according to previous reporting by the Aiken Standard.

Police said investigators determined that Tony Berry bought items that could be used to aid in the disposal of human remains.

Police said Tony Berry's vehicle was found burned in Newberry County and he and his son were in the area when the vehicle was burned.

"We feel like the destruction of the car with fire indicates to us that there was an attempt to conceal or destroy evidence related to the disappearance of Mrs. Anderson," Dennis said.

Darius Berry is being held at the Newberry County detention center and has a $20,000 surety bond, while his father is still listed as an inmate at the Aiken County detention center.