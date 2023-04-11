Columbia man facing attempted murder charges from 2018 shooting; drugs and counterfeit money

Apr. 11—A Columbia man is facing attempted murder charges related to a 2018 shooting incident in Aiken.

Kadrian Dalonte Rose, 32, of Columbia was arrested and charged April 10 with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and manufacturing and possession of other substances, according to jail records.

He was arrested on a beach warrant.

On Sept. 18, 2018, police responded to a shooting incident at a gas station located in the 900 Block of Edgefield Highway, according to an incident report from Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies with the sheriff's office and officers with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety were advised of a person in a vehicle shooting a gun at a male victim, the report said.

Police detained Rose, while witnesses told police a passenger from the vehicle was running into the gas station, the report said.

While looking for a possible gun, police located a grocery bag and Ziploc bag containing marijuana in the trash can of a bathroom, the report said.

Police also located an pistol on the passenger side floorboard of Rose's vehicle and a large amount of counterfeit money in the center console, according to the report.

Rose said he and another man had gone to an unknown location off Edgefield Highway to meet with the victim to exchange marijuana for money, but realized the money was counterfeit while he was counting it, leading to a confrontation, the report said.

Rose told police the victim pulled out a gun, shot a couple of rounds, dropped the gun and left in his vehicle, the report said.

Rose told police he grabbed the gun, threw it in the vehicle and left, according to the report.

A complainant told police the victim had been run off the road by Rose and that Rose began to shoot at the victim's vehicle , the report said.

Rose is listed as an inmate in the Aiken County detention center and has no bond.