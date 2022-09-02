Columbia man found guilty of murder sentenced to 46 years in prison

A 36-year-old Columbia man has been sentenced to 46 years in prison after being found guilty of murder in the 2018 slaying of a woman who had been living with him.

A Richland County jury on Wednesday convicted Michael Paul Griffin in the shooting death of Jerri Lynn Sigmon. Sigmon, 25, was found shot in the head in the early morning hours of Oct. 20, 2018, at a home in the 4800 block of Norman Street in north Columbia.

Griffin initially told officers Sigmon was shot during a home break-in, according to a statement Columbia police released at the time.

He was booked Thursday at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia, prison records show.