Columbia man going to federal prison on drug conviction

A Columbia man is going to federal prison after being convicted on a drug charge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Jordan Davis Williams, 31, was sentenced to four years behind bars after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute and distribution of fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Williams was arrested after selling the drug to an undercover agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to the release.

On Dec. 17, 2020, the undercover ATF agent bought 27.687 grams of fentanyl from Williams in Columbia, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

When his prison sentence is completed, Williams was ordered to a three-year term of court-ordered supervision, according to the release. There is no parole in the federal system.

In addition to the ATF, the case was investigated by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.