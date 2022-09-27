Columbia man in moving car killed in shooting, Lexington County sheriff says

A Columbia man was killed and his brother was injured when they were shot while driving in Lexington County late Saturday night, the sheriff’s department said.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said that Harold Lord Peak III, 22, died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Monday in a news release.

“Based on what the victim’s brother told deputies, the brothers were riding on Princeton Road between Ramblin Road and Edmund Highway when they realized they were being shot at,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

“The surviving brother, who was driving the car, said he was unsure of what the other vehicle or potential suspects might have looked like,” Koon said.

The brother who was driving was taken to an area hospital to receive treatment for a gunshot wound and is expected to recover, according to Koon.

No other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which is continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s department at 803-785-8230, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.