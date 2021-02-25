Columbia man nicknamed Tank sent to prison for decades on sex trafficking conviction

Noah Feit
A Columbia man is going to prison after pleading guilty to sex trafficking charges in federal court, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Thursday.

Donnell Salethian Woodard, aka “Tank,” was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison, where there is no parole, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to sex traffic minors and benefiting from sex trafficking of minors, U.S. Attorney Peter McCoy said in a news release.

Woodard, 33, pleaded guilty in September 2019, according to the release.

Woodard and and India Tykeyah-Najee Cuyler, aka “Lady Tank,” were arrested on Nov. 21, 2017, by the Lexington Police Department as part of a prostitution sting that rescued two 16-year-old girls, The State previously reported.

Undercover officers discovered a minor advertising sex on a website and set up a time to meet with the girl at a local motel, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. The officers saw the girl being dropped off by Woodard and the 26-year-old Cuyler, who were both arrested while they were waiting on the minor, according to the release.

The investigation led to another nearby motel where a second girl, who was also involved in the illegal venture, was located by the West Columbia Police Department. Both girls were taken into emergency protective custody, The State reported.

The investigation revealed Woodard and Cuyler were using a cell phone to post ads for sex with the minors on a website and taking a portion of the proceeds, which led to the federal charges, McCoy’s office said.

During sentencing, U.S. District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs ordered Woodard to make restitution to the victims, according to the release. Woodard will be on supervised release for 15 years when he leaves prison and will be required to register as a sex offender, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Cuyler previously pleaded guilty in federal court to using a facility of interstate commerce (a cell phone) to entice a minor under the age of 18 to engage in sexual activity, according to the release. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 17.

Cuyler faces a minimum of 10 years and could go to prison for life if the judge decides to impose the maximum sentence. Should she be released from prison, Cuyler could face a lifetime of supervision by authorities and also must register as a sex offender.

In addition to Lexington and West Columbia police, the case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Stacey D. Haynes.

