Columbia man pleads guilty, sentenced in Aiken County sex case involving minors

Dec. 7—A Columbia man charged in a 2019 sexual conduct case involving minors will spend five years in state prison.

Charles Edward Reeves, 28, of Columbia, pleaded guilty Dec. 5 to first-degree assault and battery stemming a 2019 incident, according to Ashley Hammack, assistant solicitor with the Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office.

Reeves' initial charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor was dropped after he took a plea deal, Hammack said.

Around 2:25 a.m., June 23, 2019, police found a parked car around Price Avenue near Carolina Bay with Reeves and two minors inside, according to an incident report from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

Police spoke with the minors and determined Reeves had sexual contact with one of them, Hammack said.

Hammack said Reeves was out on bond, but was taken back into custody by the South Carolina Department of Corrections after he was sentenced.

Reeves will serve five years of probation, pay a $500 fine, and register as a sex offender upon his release.